Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Service members of the Hawaii National Guard line up to receive coins from U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, during his visit at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Service members were awarded coins for their contribution to their units in the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 8827784
    VIRIN: 250112-Z-LU739-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade
    Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    CNGB
    National Guard
    29th IBCT
    USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download