Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

Service members of the Hawaii National Guard line up to receive coins from U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, during his visit at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Service members were awarded coins for their contribution to their units in the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)
