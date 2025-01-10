U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, right, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines III, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, responds to questions from service members of the Hawaii National Guard (HING) at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Nordhaus and Raines responded to questions regarding the future of the National Guard during a town hall session. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8827786
|VIRIN:
|250112-Z-LU739-1122
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|13.03 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.