Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, right, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines III, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, responds to questions from service members of the Hawaii National Guard (HING) at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Nordhaus and Raines responded to questions regarding the future of the National Guard during a town hall session. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)