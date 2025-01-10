Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, coins service members from the Hawaii National Guard (HING) at during their visit at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Nordhaus coined the service members for their contribution to their units in the HING. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)