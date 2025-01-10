114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lt. Seth Chambers, pilot, 163rd Fighter Squadron, taxis to the runway during morning sortie at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota January 8, 2025. The 114th Fighter Wing and 122nd Fighter Wing conduct a jet exchange for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)