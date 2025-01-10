114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lt. Seth Chambers, pilot, 163rd Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight checks at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota January 8, 2025. The 114th Fighter Wing and 122nd Fighter Wing conduct a jet exchange for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)
|01.08.2025
|01.12.2025 15:55
|8827564
|250108-Z-OP380-1208
|6184x3865
|9.47 MB
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|2
|0
