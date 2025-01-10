114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

114th Fighter Wing and 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons are parked on the flight line prior to the morning sortie at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota January 8, 2025. The 114th Fighter Wing and 122nd Fighter Wing conduct a jet exchange for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)