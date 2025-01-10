Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:55 Photo ID: 8827560 VIRIN: 250108-Z-OP380-1148 Resolution: 6496x4060 Size: 12.06 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.