Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 15 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Taylor Roberts, chief of training, 163rd Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight checks at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota January 8, 2025. The 114th Fighter Wing and 122nd Fighter Wing conduct a jet exchange for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 8827557
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-OP380-1133
    Resolution: 6626x4141
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    114th Fighter Wing exchanges jets with 122nd Fighter Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    114th FW
    SDANG
    122nd FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download