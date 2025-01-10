102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 102nd Intelligence Wing members collaborate during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. Airmen were able to network with members from across the wing, at all ranks, which may lead to future mentor-mentee relationships. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)