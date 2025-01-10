The 102nd Intelligence Wing members collaborate during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. Airmen were able to network with members from across the wing, at all ranks, which may lead to future mentor-mentee relationships. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event
