U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dane Alicandro, member of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, mentors 102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. During the event, a small group of mentees sat with two mentors for an eight-minute session before they were asked to rotate to meet with different mentors. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|01.09.2025
|01.12.2025 09:35
|8827311
|250109-Z-TS442-1065
|5704x3795
|2 MB
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event
