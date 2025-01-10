102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dane Alicandro, member of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, mentors 102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. During the event, a small group of mentees sat with two mentors for an eight-minute session before they were asked to rotate to meet with different mentors. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)