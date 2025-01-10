102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 102nd Intelligence Wing members collaborate during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. The 102nd IW Enlisted Force Development Committee hosted the event to provide Airmen an opportunity to gain valuable advice and guidance from various mentors in a short amount of time. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)