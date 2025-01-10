U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt., mentors 102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. This innovative method allowed Airmen to make new connections and potentially find their long-term mentor to guide them throughout their Air National Guard career. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event
