102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt., mentors 102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen during a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. This innovative method allowed Airmen to make new connections and potentially find their long-term mentor to guide them throughout their Air National Guard career. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)