102nd Intelligence Wing hosts speed mentoring event

The 102nd Intelligence Wing Enlisted Force Development Committee hosted a speed mentoring event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2025. The purpose of the event was to provide Airmen an opportunity to gain valuable advice and guidance from various mentors in a short amount of time.



This innovative method allowed Airmen to make new connections and potentially find their long-term mentor to guide them throughout their Air National Guard career. During the event, a small group of mentees sat with two mentors for an eight-minute session before they were asked to rotate to meet with different mentors. Each session focused on a singular topic, such as “Balancing Mission and People,” and “Living by Core Values.”



“During the speed mentoring event, I met several different mentors with different perspectives and experiences,” said Senior Airman Peyton Priest, 102nd Mission Support Group personnel specialist. “I appreciate the opportunity to gain so much great advice and guidance in only a couple of hours.”



Airmen were able to network with members from across the wing, at all ranks, which may lead to future mentor-mentee relationships. Mentees walked away from the speed mentoring event with new connections and actionable advice for their career development.



“I learned that one of the most important qualities to have as a developing leader is to have clear communication with others,” said Senior Airman Anthony Zizza, a member of the 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron.

