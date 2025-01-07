Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command visits Navy Recruiting Station Dezavala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), addresses Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Dezavala. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)