SAN ANTONIO – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), left, congratulates new Sailors after administering the Oath of Enlistment at San Antonio Military Entrance Processing Center. Approximately 243,000 military service applicants go through the Military Entrance Processing Station’s ensuring only the best and brightest applicants are admitted to their respective service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)