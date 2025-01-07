Adm. Jim Waters visits Military Entrancing Processing Station San Antonio

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – Lt. Col. Brandon Fridia, Commander, San Antonio Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), right, leads Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), on a tour of the station. Approximately 243,000 military service applicants go through the Military Entrance Processing Station’s ensuring only the best and brightest applicants are admitted to their respective service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)