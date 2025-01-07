Adm. Jim Waters visits Military Entrance Processing Station San Antonio

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Paris Brinkley, Chief Medical Officer, San Antonio Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), center, discusses medical processes with Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), left, and Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, CNRC. Approximately 243,000 military service applicants go through the Military Entrance Processing Station’s ensuring only the best and brightest applicants are admitted to their respective service.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)