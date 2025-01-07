Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, describes the importance of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal trailer that ensures secure communication for aircrew in the face of a nuclear attack or electromagnetic pulse to Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander during an immersion visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. During their visit, Bolton and his wife, Stacey, integrated with Fairchild AFB leaders and Airmen to showcase their mission as America's super tanker wing. They spent the day meeting Airmen and touring various facilities to understand how Fairchild AFB is prepared to provide ready aircraft, Airmen and equipment for contested global air mobility operations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)