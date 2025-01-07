Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit [Image 3 of 15]

    Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Tyler Kinemond, a client systems technician assigned to the 92nd Communications Squadron, describes the importance of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal trailer that ensures secure communication for aircrew in the face of a nuclear attack or electromagnetic pulse to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander during an immersion visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. During their visit, Bolton and his wife, Stacey, integrated with Fairchild AFB leaders and Airmen to showcase their mission as America's super tanker wing. They spent the day meeting Airmen and touring various facilities to understand how Fairchild AFB is prepared to provide ready aircraft, Airmen and equipment for contested global air mobility operations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

