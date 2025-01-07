Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Preschool students at the Fairchild Child Development Center welcome U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton and his spouse, Stacey, during an 18th Air Force immersion visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. During the visit, U. S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton and his wife, Stacey, integrated with Fairchild AFB leaders and Airmen to showcase their mission as America's super tanker wing. They spent the day meeting Airmen and touring various facilities to understand how Fairchild AFB is prepared to provide ready aircraft, Airmen and equipment for contested global air mobility operations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)