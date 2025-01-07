Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dave Ellis, left, Spokane Valley Police Chief, describes the importance of the Spokane County Sheriff Regional Training Center to U. S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander during a Fairchild Air Force Base immersion visit in Spokane, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. This first-of-its-kind facility, shared by Fairchild AFB and local law enforcement agencies, highlights the partnership between the base, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Board of Commissioners. During their visit, Bolton and his wife, Stacey, integrated with Fairchild AFB leaders and Airmen to showcase their mission as America's super tanker wing. They spent the day meeting Airmen and touring various facilities to understand how Fairchild AFB is prepared to provide ready aircraft, Airmen and equipment for contested global air mobility operations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)