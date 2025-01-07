Fairchild AFB hosts 18th AF leadership during immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stacey Bolton, spouse of the 18th Air Force commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, tours the 22nd Training Squadron’s parachute simulators during an immersion visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. During their visit, Bolton and his wife, Stacey, integrated with Fairchild AFB leaders and Airmen to showcase their mission as America's super tanker wing. They spent the day meeting Airmen and touring various facilities to understand how Fairchild AFB is prepared to provide ready aircraft, Airmen and equipment for contested global air mobility operations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)