AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, takes his turn flying a drone at the Innovation Lab at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 7, 2025. During the visit, Lamontagne and AMC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, also received a mission brief from Team McConnell leadership, gained hands-on experience in the KC-46A Pegasus Weapons System and Boom Operator Trainers, flew in a KC-46 and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)