AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, approaches a member of Team McConnell during an all call at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 7, 2025. During the all call, Lamontagne addressed some of the major conflicts and exercises Team McConnell Airmen participated in throughout 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8826421
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-AF174-1026
|Resolution:
|6087x4348
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
