    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, approaches a member of Team McConnell during an all call at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 7, 2025. During the all call, Lamontagne addressed some of the major conflicts and exercises Team McConnell Airmen participated in throughout 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 8826421
    VIRIN: 250107-F-AF174-1026
    Resolution: 6087x4348
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

