AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, answer questions from members of Team McConnell during an all call at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 7, 2025. Lamontagne and Newman spent two days at McConnell learning about the advances of the air refueling mission and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)