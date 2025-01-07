Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, opens the floor for questions after his presentation during an all call at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 07, 2025. During the visit, Lamontagne and AMC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, also received a mission brief from Team McConnell leadership, gained hands-on experience in the KC-46A Pegasus Weapons System and Boom Operator Trainers, flew in a KC-46, visited the Innovation Lab and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)

    This work, AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

