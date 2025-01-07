AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, opens the floor for questions after his presentation during an all call at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 07, 2025. During the visit, Lamontagne and AMC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, also received a mission brief from Team McConnell leadership, gained hands-on experience in the KC-46A Pegasus Weapons System and Boom Operator Trainers, flew in a KC-46, visited the Innovation Lab and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8826422
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-AF174-1029
|Resolution:
|6044x4317
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
