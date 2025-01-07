AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, visited McConnell Jan. 6-7 to learn more about the advances of the air refueling mission, engage with Airmen and show their appreciation for Team McConnell’s accomplishments in 2024.



Lamontagne and Newman began their tour at the headquarters building where they received a mission brief from Col. Cory Damon, 22nd Air Refueling Wing (ARW) commander; Col. Cynthia Welch, 931st ARW commander; and 22nd ARW group commanders and director of staff, highlighting the integration of the total force at McConnell.



“You guys are coming off a really busy 2024, and 2025 is not going to slow down.” Lamontagne said. “We know this team is going to deliver. It is easy to see from AMC that Team McConnell is a high-performing team. You’ve been there and done that, and we’re here to say thank you for a job well done.”



Lamontagne and Newman also attended luncheons with squadron commanders, chiefs and first sergeants and received a brief showcasing the extension of services the 22nd Medical Group has to offer through the Operational Support Team. The brief discussed challenges, capabilities and other issues, along with successes the program has accomplished.



The next stop on the visit was an all call at the base theater, where Lamontagne and Newman praised McConnell Airmen for their Air Force and AMC-level awards, such as the Chisholm Trail Inn Dining Facility winning the 68th annual Air Force John L. Hennessy Award, the 22nd Security Forces Squadron being awarded the Air Force Active Duty Medium Security Forces Unit and the 22nd Contracting Squadron earning the Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit (Small) for AMC.



They also applauded many of the highly visible accomplishments Team McConnell Airmen achieved in 2024, to include Project Magellan, the Frontiers in Flight Air Show, Exercises Red Flag Alaska and Bamboo Eagle, several deployments and more.



Lamontagne and Newman concluded the all call with an explanation of the AMC commander’s intent – Airmen, Mission and Commitment.



“These are things we need to do well both in the Great Power Competition and in the event that it breaks down into the Great Power Conflict,” Lamontagne said. “These are the things we need to do well so we can not only survive, but thrive, in conflict.”



Lamontagne and Newman ended their first day of the visit collaborating with Flight Safety International partners and getting hands-on experience and familiarity training with the KC-46A Pegasus Weapons System Trainer and KC-46 Boom Operator Trainer.



This first glimpse into the KC-46 was followed the next day by a flight in one, where they witnessed its air refueling capabilities firsthand.



“I don’t know who else continues to show what great American Airmen spirit looks like other than Team McConnell, and I want every single one of you to understand and be proud of that,” Newman said. “When you’ve got to get out of town and bring tanker gas, you do that. And I think that exploding into theater concept is one that has been perfected here at McConnell and will carry forward with the other nations that also have the same platform.”



After landing back at McConnell, Lamontagne and Newman attended a maintenance briefing regarding the support of 24 KC-46s and 18 KC-135 Stratotankers, and the current aircraft maintenance building infrastructure.



The visit wrapped up with a stop at the 22nd ARW Innovation Lab, which highlighted their projects such as the KC-46 Auxiliary Power Unit Remote Start System. It also showcased the wing’s new drone program and its multi-capable roles supporting Airmen across maintenance, security forces, civil engineering, public affairs and other areas.



“We’ll leave where we started, with a big thank you to what this team does every day,” Lamontagne said. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this wing, and that’s not changing anytime soon. Thanks for what you do and the manner in which you do it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 15:12 Story ID: 488928 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition, by SSgt Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.