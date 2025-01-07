A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor cuts down hanging tree debris with a chainsaw while suspended in a bucket truck in Jenkins County, Georgia.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8825489
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-YY531-5511
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia. [Image 14 of 14], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.