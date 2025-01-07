Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia. [Image 12 of 14]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor cuts down hanging tree debris with a chainsaw while suspended in a bucket truck in Jenkins County, Georgia as a USACE Quality Assurance Specialist documents the work being done.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 8825488
    VIRIN: 250108-A-YY531-5512
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

