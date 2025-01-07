Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor cuts down hanging tree debris with a chainsaw while suspended in a bucket truck in Jenkins County, Georgia as another crew member watches.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.