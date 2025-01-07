Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor bucket truck is used to cut down handing tree debris in Jenkins County, Georgia.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.