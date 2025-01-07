A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor bucket truck is used to cut down handing tree debris in Jenkins County, Georgia.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8825477
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-YY531-5500
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|12.79 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia. [Image 14 of 14], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.