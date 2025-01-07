Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson embraces a child outside the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. The Utah Army National Guard supported the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)