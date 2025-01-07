Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gov. Spencer Cox awaits a fly over at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. The Utah Army National Guard supported the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)