Inauguration Ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Utah Army National Guard supports the inauguration ceremony of Gov. Spencer Cox, the 18th Governor of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, presides over the ceremony. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conduct a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)