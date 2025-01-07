Inauguration Ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack greets Gov. Spencer Cox after a helicopter fly over. The Utah Army National Guard supported the Inauguration Ceremony of Gov. Spencer Cox, the 18th Governor of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)