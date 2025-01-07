Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inauguration Ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah [Image 11 of 11]

    Inauguration Ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack greets Gov. Spencer Cox after a helicopter fly over. The Utah Army National Guard supported the Inauguration Ceremony of Gov. Spencer Cox, the 18th Governor of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 8825209
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-DA103-1028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    This work, Inauguration Ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah Army National Guard
    Governor
    Inauguration Ceremony
    18th Governor of Utah
    Spencer Cox

