On January 4, 2025, Sgt. King received the 311th ESC's Coin of Excellence from Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks as the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony in preparation for their mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8825170
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-MN258-6053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook
No keywords found.