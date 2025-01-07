312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On January 4, 2025, Sgt. King received the 311th ESC's Coin of Excellence from Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks as the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony in preparation for their mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.