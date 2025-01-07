Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook [Image 4 of 10]

    312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook

    FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    On January 4, 2025, the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony as they prepared to embark on a mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    VIRIN: 250104-A-MN258-7330
