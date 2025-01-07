312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On January 4, 2025, the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On January 4, 2025, the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony as they prepared to embark on a mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation. see less | View Image Page

FALLBROOK, California - On January 4, 2025, the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony as they prepared to embark on a mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.



Acting Commander 1st Lt. Tibbits addressed the gathering with a sense of pride and purpose, emphasizing the magnitude of the mission ahead. “Today marks the beginning of a journey that will test each of us,” said 1st Lt. Tibbits. “I am incredibly honored to lead this remarkable group of soldiers. Together, we are prepared to face any challenge and uphold the values that make us strong.”



His words conveyed the deep responsibility he feels in leading his team during this critical deployment. “We are not only representing ourselves; we are representing our families, our fellow soldiers, and our nation. Every step we take will reflect the pride and sacrifice that we hold dear,” 1st Lt. Tibbits added, reaffirming his commitment to the mission and the importance of every soldier's role.



The ceremony was further honored by the presence of Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks, Commander of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), who delivered an impactful address to the soldiers. Brig. Gen. Sparks underscored the significance of the mission they are about to undertake and the crucial role they will play in supporting national security efforts abroad. “Your service is integral to the success of our mission in Europe, and your commitment will directly contribute to the strength of the Army Reserve and the security of our nation,” said Brig. Gen. Sparks. His words reinforced the gravity of the task at hand and the importance of the soldiers’ dedication to duty.



As the ceremony concluded, the soldiers, accompanied by their families and friends, reflected on the serious responsibility they were about to shoulder. This moment was not only a celebration of their commitment but also a reminder of the sacrifice that comes with wearing the uniform. The unity between soldiers and their loved ones was evident, as they face the challenges ahead with unwavering resolve.



The 312th AG Company is now fully prepared to deploy and fulfill their mission with honor, discipline, and courage. As they respond to the call of duty, we offer our strongest support and wish them success in the tasks that lie ahead.



“We are ready for this mission. We will perform with the utmost professionalism and integrity, and we will return with our heads held high,” concluded 1st Lt. Tibbits. Their service is a testament to the strength and resilience of our nation.