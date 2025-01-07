On January 4, 2025, Spc. Luna promotes to the rank of Sergeant as the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony as they prepared to embark on a mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8825173
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-MN258-9584
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
