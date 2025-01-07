312th AG Company Sets Sail for Europe: A Moving Deployment Ceremony in Fallbrook

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On January 4, 2025, Sgt. Ensico and her family said farewell as the 312th Adjutant General (AG) Company gathered at the Fallbrook U.S. Army Reserve Center for a deployment ceremony in preparation for their mission in Europe. The ceremony was a significant moment for the soldiers, their families, and friends, highlighting the importance of their commitment to serve and the sacrifices they are about to make in defense of the nation.