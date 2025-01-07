U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard follow the procession after the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. The honor guard provided ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during the arrival of Carter’s remains (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8825003
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-DO467-1682
|Resolution:
|6048x4020
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.