JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard follow the procession after the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. The honor guard provided ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during the arrival of Carter’s remains (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)