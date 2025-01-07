Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 5 of 5]

    JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard follow the procession after the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. The honor guard provided ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during the arrival of Carter’s remains (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 8825003
    VIRIN: 250107-D-DO467-1682
    Resolution: 6048x4020
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

