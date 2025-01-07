JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Park Police officers assigned to the National Park Service prepare for the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. The National Park Service is one of many agencies across the National Capital Region that supported the state funeral, allowing the nation to pay respect for the 39th President at the U.S. Capitol. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)