JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region mark measurements on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. Ceremonial units across the Department of Defense were tasked with providing ceremonial support to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)