U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region prepare to conduct the 21-gun salute during the arrival ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. A 21-gun salute was rendered as a military honor for the former commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8825000
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-DO467-1729
|Resolution:
|6048x4020
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.