JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region prepare to conduct the 21-gun salute during the arrival ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. A 21-gun salute was rendered as a military honor for the former commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)