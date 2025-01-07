Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 2 of 5]

    JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region prepare to conduct the 21-gun salute during the arrival ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. A 21-gun salute was rendered as a military honor for the former commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 8825000
    VIRIN: 250107-D-DO467-1729
    Resolution: 6048x4020
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

