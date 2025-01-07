JTF-NCR supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli R. Moon, Joint Team Andrews commander, watches the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. The Air Force Band, Joint Ceremonial Honor Guard, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other various units participated in the ceremony, honoring the life and legacy of the 39th President. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)