A Fort Gregg-Adams firefighter receives a briefing before a live-fire training exercise at the Blackstone Fire Training Facility on April 30, 2024. Firefighters are briefed on the scenario to ensure safety and strategic coordination during the exercise.



The training scenarios provide firefighters with opportunities to develop crucial lifesaving and fire-suppression tactics. This year, fire personnel were challenged with overcoming multiple obstacles to gain entry to a secure industrial building where one victim had been trapped.