A Fort Gregg-Adams firefighter prepares his gear before a live-fire training exercise at the Blackstone Fire Training Facility on April 30, 2024.
The training scenarios provide firefighters with opportunities to develop crucial lifesaving and fire-suppression tactics. This year, fire personnel were challenged with overcoming multiple obstacles to gain entry to a secure industrial building where one victim had been trapped.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 15:36
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
This work, Live Fire Training [Image 6 of 6], by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.