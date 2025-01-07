Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Live Fire Training

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Juan F. Jimenez 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    A team of Fort Gregg-Adams firefighters exits a building after battling a fire and rescuing a simulated victim during a training exercise at the Blackstone Fire Training Facility on April 30, 2024.

    The training scenarios provide firefighters with opportunities to develop crucial lifesaving and fire-suppression tactics. This year, fire personnel were challenged with overcoming multiple obstacles to gain entry to a secure industrial building where one victim had been trapped.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 8824852
    VIRIN: 240430-A-JH257-1010
    Resolution: 2280x1486
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Live Fire Training [Image 6 of 6], by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Gregg-Adams

