Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Gregg-Adams Fire firefighters pose for a photo after a live fire training at Blackstone Fire training facility, on April 30, 2024.



The training scenarios provide firefighters with opportunities to develop crucial lifesaving and fire-suppression tactics. This year, fire personnel were challenged with overcoming multiple obstacles to gain entry to a secure industrial building where one victim had been trapped.